A law firm specializing in high-stakes divorce litigation is moving from a sublease to a direct deal at 500 Park Avenue.

Rottenstreich Farley Bronstein Fisher Potter Hodas, which formed as the result of a merger in 2023, signed a lease for 18,820 square feet on the entire eighth floor of the SL Green Realty-owned building, according to the landlord.

The New York Post first reported the deal.

SL Green did not disclose the length of the lease. Asking rent in the building at the corner of East 59th Street and Park Avenue is $120 per square foot.

“With its unique look, history, and location, 500 Park Avenue feels more like a home than a commercial office space — to us and to our clients,” Dan Rottenstreich, co-managing partner of the firm known by the somewhat more forgiving shorthand of RFB+Fisher Potter Hodas, said in a statement.

SL Green’s Steven Durels represented the landlord in-house while Benjamin Blumenthal and Ralph Chattah at Noah & Company handled negotiations on behalf of the tenant.

Blumenthal and Chattah did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rottenstreich Farley Bronstein and Fisher Potter & Hodas is known as one of the top divorce law firms catering to the wealthy. The firm first occupied the space in 2024.

Other tenants in the Plaza District building include Tom Ford Fashion, which signed a 11,118-square-foot lease to relocate its headquarters within the neighborhood in June, and bridal wear designer Vera Wang, which took a 26,708-square-foot lease for a showroom on the fifth floor in August 2023.

