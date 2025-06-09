Tom Ford Fashion Takes 11K-SF Lease at 500 Park Avenue

The Plaza District will continue smelling “F*cking Fabulous” as Tom Ford — the fashion icon and ​​provocateur whose F*cking Fabulous” perfume sells for over $400 a bottle — relocates the brand’s offices within the neighborhood.

Tom Ford Fashion signed a 10-year lease for an 11,118-square-foot headquarters on the sixth floor of SL Green Realty’s 500 Park Avenue, where asking rent is $115 per square foot, according to the landlord.

Tom Ford Fashion is currently headquartered at 595 Madison Avenue, about two blocks away from the new office at the corner of Park Avenue and East 59th Street.

“500 Park Avenue’s location and boutique quality continue to attract luxury, international, financial and other world-class companies seeking a best-in-class experience,” SL Green’s Steven Durels said in a statement.

David Goldstein, Jarod Stern and Sam Mann of Savills handled negotiations for the tenant while Frank Doyle, Cynthia Wasserberger and Michael Pallas of JLL represented SL Green.

Savills and JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the building, which SL Green acquired in November 2024, include bridal wear designer Vera Wang, which inked a 26,708-square-foot lease in August 2023, and asset manager SLR Capital Partners, which expanded to 28,165 square feet in May 2021.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.