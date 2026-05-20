Law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher has added 53,000 square feet to its already massive headquarters in Midtown.

The global litigation firm will grow from 315,000 square feet to 368,000 square feet at CommonWealth Partners’ 787 Seventh Avenue, according to a first-quarter office report from Savills.

Willkie Farr, which specializes in corporate, private equity and asset management law, has been headquartered at the office building between West 51st and West 52nd streets for over 25 years and signed a 20-year lease renewal there in July 2024.

The length of the expansion lease was unclear. It’s also unclear what the current asking rent in the building is, but the average office asking rent in Midtown in March was $85.11 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE.

Newmark’s Neil Goldmacher and Brian Goldman negotiated on behalf of the tenant. It was unclear who represented the landlord, but CBRE repped ownership in Willkie Farr’s 2024 renewal.

CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the 51-story Theater District building include law firm Sidley Austin, which added 51,932 square feet to its offices there in December, according to the Savills report. CBRE’s Joe Cabrera repped Sidley Austin in that deal.

Investment bank Edgemont Capital Partners and law firm Holland & Knight are also tenants in the building.

Savills’ new report, which focused on law firm leasing momentum in the U.S., showed that major litigation outfits drove 1.9 million square feet of Manhattan office leasing in the first quarter of 2026, with 70 percent of the transactions either being renewals or expansions.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.