Leases   ·   Retail

Retailer Marshalls Opens 31K-SF Store at Liberty Bklyn

By May 20, 2026 1:28 pm
reprints
Madison Capital's Ryan Buoye (top), RTL's Lee Block (center) and Jeff Winick, and 850 Third Avenue, Brooklyn.
Madison Capital's Ryan Buoye (top), RTL's Lee Block (center) and Jeff Winick, and 850 Third Avenue, Brooklyn. PHOTO: Courtesy Madison Capital; Chris Sorensen/for Commercial Observer; Courtesy RTL; Kidfly182/CC by-SA 4.0 via WIkimedia Commons

Marshalls has taken up a 10-year tenancy at Liberty Bklyn.

The off-price retailer secured 31,470 square feet of ground-floor space at Madison Capital and Salmar Properties850 Third Avenue in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, according to a Wednesday announcement from the landlords.

SEE ALSO: Law Firm Jones Jones Signs 5K-SF Lease at 44 Wall Street

The transaction leaves the retail component of the eight-story, 1.3 million-square-foot mixed-use complex fully leased up.

“Securing a high-quality retailer like Marshalls at 850 Third Avenue underscores the strength of Liberty Bklyn as a premier location for retail, industrial and office tenants,” Ryan Buoye, vice president at Madison Capital, said in a statement. 

Ripco Real Estate’s Esther Bukai represented Marshalls, while RTL’s Lee Block and Jeff Winick negotiated on behalf of ownership. The parties did not disclose the asking rent for the decade-long lease, but the asking rent for an industrial lease there reported by Commercial Observer in early 2025 totalled $24 per square foot.

The waterfront destination between 30th and 32nd streets has attracted a diverse array of tenants since Salman first purchased the asset for $11 million in 2011. Recent deals include a 15,000-square-foot lease for the production facility of boba tea chain Xing Fu Tang, as well as a 19,000-square-foot office deal for New York City’s Administration for Children’s Services

In addition to large floor plates and warehouse spaces, the building features a 3.2-acre rooftop farm and a 386-space parking lot.

A spokesperson for Marshalls did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.

850 Third Avenue, Esther Bukai, Jeff Winick, Lee Block, Liberty Bklyn, Ryan Buoye, Madison Capital, Marshalls, Ripco Real Estate, RTL, Salmar Properties
Lee & Associates's Todd Korren (top) and Noah Caspi, and 44 Wall Street.
Office · Leases
New York City

Law Firm Jones Jones Signs 5K-SF Lease at 44 Wall Street

By Mark Hallum
Peter Brindley, Elecor Properties executive vice president, head of real estate, and 900 Third Avenue.
Office · Leases
New York City

Law Firm Kirkland & Ellis Grows to 183K SF at Elecor Properties’ 900 Third Avenue

By Emily Davis
Newmark's Neil Goldmacher (top) and Brian Goldman, and 787 Seventh Avenue.
Office · Leases
New York City

Law Firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher Expands to 368K SF at 787 Seventh Avenue

By Mark Hallum