Finance   ·   Construction Financing

CIBC, Citizens Bank Provide $108M Construction Loan for Fairfax Apartment Complex

More than 450 units will be delivered to the Vienna submarket in Northern Virginia

By May 20, 2026 12:22 pm
reprints
Berkadia's Brian Crivella (clockwise from top left), Brian Gould, Bill Gribbin, and Patrick McGlohn, and a rendering of Hunter's Branch in Fairfax, Va.
Berkadia's Brian Crivella (clockwise from top left), Brian Gould, Bill Gribbin, and Patrick McGlohn, and a rendering of Hunter's Branch in Fairfax, Va. PHOTOS AND RENDERING: Courtesy Berkadia

Insight Property Group has secured $107.7 million in construction financing to build Hunter’s Branch, a 452-unit multifamily community in the Vienna neighborhood of Fairfax, Va. 

CIBC and Citizens Bank provided the non-recourse construction financing for a development that is expected to cost $174.6 million, according to a release.  

SEE ALSO: Goldman Sachs Provides $40M Refinancing of Five-Property Self-Storage Portfolio

Berkadia’s Brian Crivella, Brian Gould, Patrick McGlohn, Bill Gribbin, Yalda Ghamarian, Hunter Wood, Patrick Cunningham and Natalie Hershey arranged the transaction. 

“We’re proud to play a part in bringing this project to life,” said Crivella. “It’s a rare chance to pair institutional investment with a top-tier local developer to build something that will truly last.” 

Located at 9300-9302 Route 29 in Vienna — a Northern Virginia suburb that is near George Mason University, Tyson’s Corner Mall, Interstate 495, and the Vienna/Fairfax–GMU Metro station that provides direct access to Washington, D.C. — Hunter’s Branch will sit adjacent to Hunter’s Branch Park, a 14-acre park that includes hiking trails and dog parks. 

The apartment complex will include a fitness center, a coworking library, a pool, outdoor grilling areas, a pet spa, and outdoor recreation space. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.

Brian Crivella, Hunter’s Branch, Berkadia, CIBC, Citizens Bank
Talonvest's Eric Snyder (top) and Kim Bishop, and a self-storage facility.
Industrial · Finance
National

Goldman Sachs Provides $40M Refinancing of Five-Property Self-Storage Portfolio

By Brian Pascus
Peachtree Group's Jared Schlosser and a rendering of Fellowship Wildlight in Yulee, Fla.
Residential · Finance
Florida

Peachtree Supplies $45M C-PACE Loan for Florida Senior Housing Project

By Andrew Coen
Berkadia's Louis Friedel and an aerial view of the Mauna Kea Resort area on the island of Hawaii.
Residential · Finance
Hawaii

Arixa Capital Lends $28M on Hawaii Build-for-Sale Luxury Homes

By Andrew Coen