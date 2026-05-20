Insight Property Group has secured $107.7 million in construction financing to build Hunter’s Branch, a 452-unit multifamily community in the Vienna neighborhood of Fairfax, Va.

CIBC and Citizens Bank provided the non-recourse construction financing for a development that is expected to cost $174.6 million, according to a release.

Berkadia’s Brian Crivella, Brian Gould, Patrick McGlohn, Bill Gribbin, Yalda Ghamarian, Hunter Wood, Patrick Cunningham and Natalie Hershey arranged the transaction.

“We’re proud to play a part in bringing this project to life,” said Crivella. “It’s a rare chance to pair institutional investment with a top-tier local developer to build something that will truly last.”

Located at 9300-9302 Route 29 in Vienna — a Northern Virginia suburb that is near George Mason University, Tyson’s Corner Mall, Interstate 495, and the Vienna/Fairfax–GMU Metro station that provides direct access to Washington, D.C. — Hunter’s Branch will sit adjacent to Hunter’s Branch Park, a 14-acre park that includes hiking trails and dog parks.

The apartment complex will include a fitness center, a coworking library, a pool, outdoor grilling areas, a pet spa, and outdoor recreation space.

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.