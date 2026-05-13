W Magazine Finds New Home in 12K SF at Durst’s One World Trade Center

The Durst Organization’s One World Trade Center is on trend, according to W Magazine.

The American fashion and culture publication signed a long-term, 12,456-square-foot lease on the 46th floor of the 104-story Financial District office tower for its new headquarters, according to tenant broker Avison Young.

W Magazine, founded in 1972, is currently helmed by editor-in-chief Sara Moonves. The magazine previously sublet its offices on One World Trade’s 32nd floor, according to a September 2020 editor’s letter by Moonves.

The new deal puts W Magazine in close proximity to its former owner, Condé Nast Publications, which subleased four of its floors inside the tower to Bank of New York Mellon in September 2025. Conde Nast sold the publication to Future Media Group in 2019. It was acquired one year later by investor group W Media, led by model Karlie Kloss and backed by celebrities such as Kaia Gerber and Lewis Hamilton.

Avison Young’s Joseph Gervino, Alexis Odgers and Jason Schwartzenberg negotiated the headquarters lease on behalf of W Magazine.

“W Magazine, which was previously operating out of a sublease, was looking to establish a long-term headquarters in a high-quality building to reflect the strength of its brand and offer a compelling environment in which to host clients and collaborators,” Gervino said in a statement.

Durst was represented in-house by Eric Engelhardt, Karen Rose and Sayo Kamara, as well as by Newmark’s David Falk, Peter Shimkin, Hal Stein, Nathan Kropp and Paige Raisides.

“One World Trade Center has the largest community of TAMI [technology, advertising, media and information] tenants in New York City, even as the building draws a growing base of finance and law firms,” Jody Durst, president of Durst, said in a statement to Commercial Observer. “W Media will add to the dynamic mix of creative and innovative talent at One World Trade Center.”

W Magazine’s arrival leaves One World Trade Center at 97 percent leased, according to a spokesperson for Durst.

The exact lease term and asking rent were not disclosed. Class A office properties in the Financial District had an average asking rent of $77.18 per square foot during the first quarter of 2026, according to Colliers data. When software development company Scale AI subleased roughly 80,000 square feet on the 74th and 75th floors of One World Trade Center in October 2025, the asking rent was $65 per square foot.

Other tenants in Durst’s 3.1 million-square-foot office skyscraper include equity manager Carta, financial adviser Ameriprise Financial, software start-up Celonis and investment firm Energy Capital Partners. Energy Capital expanded its footprint at the tower in late April to span the entire 59th floor.

Spokespeople for Newmark and W Magazine did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the deal.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.