Sun River Health, a network of medical facilities with locations around the five boroughs, has renewed its 6,704-square-foot medical office lease at 2510 Westchester Avenue in the Bronx, building owner Simone Development Companies announced Tuesday.

The health care provider has been in the space at the three-story building between Seabury and Commerce avenues in Westchester Square since at least 2020, when Hudson River Health Care and Brightpoint Health merged to form Sun River Health. The square footage Sun River Health occupies did not change.

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“With this renewal, the property remains fully leased, a strong indicator of both tenant retention and continued demand for high-quality medical office space in the Bronx,” Joe Simone, president of Simone, said in a statement.

The length of the lease renewal was not disclosed, but Simone noted it is a “long-term” deal. The asking rent was not disclosed, but the average asking rent for medical office space in the Bronx ranges between $30 and $60 per square foot, according to listings on LoopNet.

Simone Development was represented in-house, while Sun River Health was represented by Michael A. Aievoli from JLL. Aievoli did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.