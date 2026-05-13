Leases   ·   Retail

Composure Club to Open 14K-SF High-End Gym in Boca

By May 13, 2026 12:45 pm
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Newmark's Mitch Heifetz and 500 Northeast Spanish River Boulevard, Boca Raton, Fla.
Newmark's Mitch Heifetz and 500 Northeast Spanish River Boulevard, Boca Raton, Fla. PHOTOS: Courtesy Newmark

Upscale fitness center Composure Club inked a 13,900-square-foot lease in Boca Raton, Fla., Commercial Observer has learned.

The wellness concept, which signed a 10-year lease, is set to open its first location by the end of the year at 500 Northeast Spanish River Boulevard, just west of the Dixie Highway. 

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“We designed the club to elevate the everyday, with a thoughtful, design-forward, hospitality-led approach to fitness and wellness,” David Somberg, founder of Composure Club, said in a statement. “It’s a space where performance, recovery and connection come together seamlessly.”

Composure Club was represented by Jared Robins of Inhouse Commercial. Newmark’s Mitch Heifetz represented the landlord, Brickstar Capital.

Beverly Hills-based Brickstar, led by Eddia and David Mirharooni, purchased the 55,523-square-foot strip mall for $12.6 million in 2022, according to property records, and launched a multimillion-dollar renovation. 

Current tenants include Image Studios, Mane Coffee, The Sweat Room Pilates, Intensity X3 Fitness & Kickboxing and Eleven Eleven Skin. About 8,000 square feet remains available. 

High-end gyms are seeing a surge in demand. Equinox is expanding across South Florida. It opened a location last year in West Palm Beach, with more planned in Miami’s Edgewater and Boca Raton, the latter of which will span 37,000 square feet at the former headquarters of Office Depot, which is being redeveloped into a mixed-use complex. 

Julia Echikson can be reached at Jechikson@commercialobserver.com.  

500 Northeast Spanish River Boulevard, Composure Club, David Somberg, Jared Robins, Brickstar Capital, Inhouse Commercial, Newmark
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