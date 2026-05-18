An accounting and business consulting firm is relocating its offices to Midtown’s 575 Madison Avenue.

The Chicago-based Prosperity Partners took 24,426 square feet on the entire ​​11th floor of the Steinberg & Pokoik-owned, 25-story office tower between East 56th and East 57th streets, according to landlord broker CBRE.

The tenant signed a 10-year lease with asking rents in the building ranging from $75 per square foot on the lower floors to $89 per square foot on the upper floors.

Prosperity Partners, which has repped several well-established restaurants in New York City, will move its offices to 575 Madison Avenue from 460 Park Avenue, according to CBRE, though the firm’s website shows a previous address on the 14th floor of 575 Madison.

“After evaluating the broader Park Avenue and Plaza District submarkets, Prosperity Partners saw 575 Madison as the ideal location for its operations,” CBRE’s Gregg Rothkin said in a statement.

Rothkin represented the landlord alongside CBRE’s David Hollander, Bradley Auerbach, Maxwell Tarter and William Hooks. Newmark’s Ben Shapiro, Bill Levitsky and Nathan Kropp negotiated on behalf of the tenant alongside Michael Cohen, Jessica Verdi and Rachel Kirkham of Colliers.

Newmark and Colliers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other tenants in the building include cosmetics company Makeup by Mario, which took 15,930 square feet in December 2025, and financial services firm JTC Group, which leased 15,926 square feet in August 2025.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.