Interior architect and designer Daniel Romualdez is taking his renowned firm to Midtown’s Mercantile Building.

Romualdez’s design firm, Daniel Romualdez Architect P.C., has leased 5,670 square feet at the 10 East 40th Street office tower, according to tenant broker Lee & Associates NYC.

The 48-story tower is located at the southeastern corner of Bryant Park, between Fifth and Madison avenues.

Romualdez signed an 11-year lease for a portion of the 48-story tower’s 32nd floor. The AD100 designer is known for keeping a low profile while crafting high-end homes and commercial spaces.

The Art Deco tower’s owner, an entity tied to Joseph P. Day Realty, was represented in the deal by Cushman & Wakefield’s Matt Livingston, Theodora Livadiotis and Caroline Collins. Lee’s Woody King and Todd Korren represented Romualdez.

“Daniel Romualdez Architect was seeking a space that matched the caliber and sophistication of the firm’s work,” Korren said in a statement. “After an extensive search, 10 East 40th Street stood out for its exceptional ceiling heights, natural light and panoramic city views, all within a highly efficient floorplate in the heart of Midtown.”

The deal marks a relocation for Romualdez from a previous office on the sixth floor of 330 East 59th Street. Daniel Romualdez’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The firm is expected to arrive at 10 East 40th Street in August. The new lease’s asking rent was not disclosed, but office rents in the Grand Central submarket in April averaged $84.77 per square foot, according to CBRE.

Spokespeople for Joseph P. Day Realty and C&W did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.