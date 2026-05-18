Leases   ·   Office Leases

Tech Firm Profound Inks 30K-SF Deal at GFP’s 5-9 Union Square West

By May 18, 2026 2:50 pm
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GFP Real Estate's Eric Gural (top), Buchbinder & Warren Realty Group's William Abramson, and 5-9 Union Square West.
GFP Real Estate's Eric Gural (top), Buchbinder & Warren Realty Group's William Abramson, and 5-9 Union Square West. PHOTOS: Courtesy GFP Real Estate; Courtesy Buchbinder & Warren; Courtesy GFP Real Estate

Marketing intelligence platform Profound has leased 30,000 square feet at GFP Real Estate’s 5-9 Union Square West, Commercial Observer has learned.

The lease spans two full floors of the eight-story building, according to tenant broker Buchbinder & Warren Realty Group. Asking rent was $75 per square foot.

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The circa-1900 office building, also known as the Spingler Building, sits between East 14th and East 15th streets and overlooks Union Square Park

Buchbinder’s William Abramson and Matthew Olden represented the tenant in the negotiations, while GFP’s Eric Gural and Matthew Colavita represented the landlord in-house. 

Profound, founded in 2024 officially as Cooper Square Technologies, helps brands increase their online exposure by monitoring how artificial intelligence search engines and chatbots recommend those brands to users.

The new Union Square lease marks the fast-growing firm’s second office location along the street, neighboring its 7,500-square-foot office at 1 Union Square West. The next-door building is owned and managed by Buchbinder, through the entity Union Square Associates.

Profound’s newly leased space was previously occupied by architect and designer David Rockwell, whose firm located elsewhere within the building, according to Buchbinder.

Spokespeople for GFP Real Estate and Profound did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.

1 Union Square West, 5-9 Union Square West, David Rockwell, Eric Gural, Matthew Colavita, Matthew Olden, William Abramson, Buchbinder & Warren Realty Group, Cooper Square Technologies, GFP Real Estate, Profound, Rockwell Group, Union Square Associates
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