Financial Services Firms JTC Group, Arc24 Sign Leases at 575 Madison

Two financial services firms are leasing 19,000 square feet of office space at Steinberg & Pokoik’s 575 Madison Avenue.

U.K.-based JTC Group, the larger of the two, leased the entire 20th floor, spanning 15,926 square feet, in a relocation from 630 Fifth Avenue in Rockefeller Center according to CBRE, which said that asking rents in the Plaza District building are in the low $80s per square foot.

The other tenant is investment firm Arc24, which is relocating from 207 East 57th Street to a 3,068-square-foot space on the 12th floor at 575 Madison.

CBRE did not disclose the exact terms of the leases but said they range between five and 10 years.

“575 Madison Avenue offers a compelling combination of value, strong ownership and modern prebuilt options,” CBRE’s David Hollander, who handled both deals on behalf of the landlord with Gregg Rothkin, Brad Auerbach, Maxwell Tarter and William Hooks, said in a statement.

CBRE’s John Nugent and Joe D’Apice represented JTC Group, while JLL’s Michael Pallas and Margaux Kelleher negotiated on behalf of Arc24.

JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the building include law firm Kozusko Harris Duncan, which expanded its offices to 14,701 square feet on the 12th floor in November 2024, and Unbound Philanthropy, which signed a deal for 5,523 square feet in April 2024.

