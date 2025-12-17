Popular makeup artist and influencer Mario Dedivanovic is establishing a new foundation in Midtown.

Makeup by Mario, Dedivanovic’s eponymous beauty company, has signed a long-term lease for 15,930 square feet on the entire 17th floor of Steinberg & Pokoik’s 575 Madison Avenue to establish its global headquarters, broker CBRE announced Wednesday. Asking rent was $85 per square foot.

Dedivanovic, known for his pro-level beauty products sold globally in Sephora, has worked with several A-list celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande.

The deal represents a relocation for Makeup by Mario, which will move from its current HQ two blocks east at 135 East 57th Street.

“This lease is indicative of another tenant who recognizes the premier address and location, along with favorable economics provided at 575 Madison,” CBRE’s David Hollander, who brokered the deal for the landlord, said in a statement.

The length of the lease was unclear. CBRE’s Joshua Pernice brokered the deal for the tenant, while CBRE’s Hollander, Gregg Rothkin, Brad Auerbach, William Hooks and Maxwell Tarter represented the landlord.

Spokespeople for Makeup by Mario and Steinberg & Pokoik did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

With the completion of Makeup by Mario’s deal, Steinberg & Pokoik’s recently renovated 25-story office tower between East 56th and East 57th streets has executed 200,000 square feet of leases since 2021, according to CBRE.

Other tenants of 575 Madison include law firm Kozusko Harris Duncan, women-led hedge fund Corbin Capital Partners, asset management firm Silver Rock Financial, and financial services firms JTC Group and Arc24.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.