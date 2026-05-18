Leases   ·   Office Leases

Law Firm Fox Rothschild Moving to Another Related Ross Building in West Palm

By May 18, 2026 1:33 pm
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Stephen Ross and a rendering of 15 CityPlace in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Stephen Ross and a rendering of 15 CityPlace in West Palm Beach, Fla. PHOTO and RENDERING: Courtesy Related Properties

Law firm Fox Rothschild will relocate from one Related Ross-owned office building to another in Downtown West Palm Beach, Fla.

The firm signed a 17,250-square-foot lease at the 15 CityPlace office development, which remains under construction, according to Related Ross. The deal is for 10 years. 

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The tenant is currently based at the nearby Phillips Point complex, which Related Ross purchased in 2021 for $282 million. The two-building, 449,000-square-foot property was completed in 1985, and is currently undergoing a $100 million renovation. 

“Being part of CityPlace will allow us to operate within a connected and dynamic business environment, allowing us to better support clients across industries while continuing to scale our practice in the region,” W Mason, managing partner of Fox Rothschild’s West Palm Beach Office, said in a statement.

The 15-story 15 CityPlace — located within the open-air, mixed-use CityPlace complex — is expected to be completed next year. Related Ross obtained a $772 million construction package last year for the two-building complex set to total nearly 1 million square feet.

Health care provider Cleveland Clinic has already pre-leased 125,000 square feet at 15 CityPlace, while AI company ServiceNow is expected to occupy up to 200,000 square feet at the nearby 10 CityPlace.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

15 CityPlace, CityPlace, Fox Rothschild LLP, Related Ross
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