Norm Ai Moves to 70K SF at Durst’s One World Trade Center

Artificial intelligence-powered legal and compliance firm Norm Ai is moving its headquarters to the Durst Organization’s One World Trade Center, Commercial Observer has learned.

The new headquarters lease spans 70,000 square feet inside the 104-story office tower, according to a source close to the deal. The lease marks a relocation for Norm Ai, which currently houses its team of researchers, engineers and lawyers at the nearby 7 World Trade Center.

The tower, owned and operated by Durst alongside the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, was 97 percent leased as of late April, CO previously reported.

Norm Ai was represented in its deal by Savills’ Jim Wenk, Kirill Azovtsev and Scott Bogetti. Durst’s Eric Engelhardt and Karen Rose represented the landlord in-house.

The asking rent and lease terms were unknown, but Class A office properties around the World Trade Center went for an average asking rent of $77.18 in the first quarter of 2026, according to Colliers data.

Savills declined to comment on the deal, while Durst did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

News of Norm Ai’s new lease comes after investment firm Energy Capital Partners recently expanded to more than 70,000 square feet at One World Trade Center late last month. Other tenants there include software development company Scale AI, law firm Frier Levitt and digital asset operator LMAX Group.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.