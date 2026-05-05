West Coast-based Gen-Z fashion brand Edikted has leased the landmarked Scribner Building’s 12,865-square-foot retail space at 597 Fifth Avenue, where it will open its second New York City store.

The Scribner Building was purchased by Bobby Cayre’s aurora capital in March for $54 million through a foreclosure sale, as Commercial Observer previously reported. Aurora Capital, along with Edmond M. Safra’s AVRS Partners, signed a deal for the property when it already had the Edikted lease in hand, sources told CO.

The length of Edikted’s new lease and the asking rent were unclear, but a report from CBRE found retail rents along Fifth Avenue from East 42nd to East 49th streets averaged $575 per square foot during the first quarter of 2026.

Edikted was represented in its new deal by Dan Harroch of DH Real Estate Advisors, while building ownership represented itself in-house and declined comment.

The 12-story, 52,700-square-foot building is just north of East 48th Street and has 53 feet of frontage along Fifth Avenue. Edikted’s new retail space at the base of the property encompasses the ground floor and lower level, along with a mezzanine and balcony.

The retail store was designed in the Beaux Arts style by Ernest Flagg in 1913 for Charles Scribner & Son’s bookstore, then located at 155 Fifth Avenue. The space has beautiful glass and ironwork highlighted in black and gold, while its façade includes medallion profiles of famous printers Benjamin Franklin, William Caxton, Johannes Gutenberg and Aldus Manutius.

The property was landmarked in 1982, with its retail interior landmarked in 1989 when the bookstore closed. It went through a series of owners after the Scribner family sold it in 1984. Joe Sitt’s Thor Equities purchased it in 2011 for $99 million, along with the adjacent 3 East 48th Street for $9.5 million.

Both were foreclosed in 2025 by LNR Partners — the special servicer for Barry Sternlicht’s Starwood Property Trust, which had originated a $105 million loan for both buildings that grew to around $151 million with interest.

Edikted, which is heavily influenced by pop culture, technology and style, currently has a store in SoHo at 518 Broadway. The brand is also found in many malls across America and is opening a pink saturated Barbie pop-up collaboration at the Grove in Los Angeles this month.

Edikted did not immediately return a request for comment, and it is unclear if it will open in time for the end-of-year holidays.