Leases   ·   Office Leases

Manhattan’s Tech Sector Notched a Record Number of Lease Deals in 2025

The leasing activity continued into 2026, with tech office leasing totaling 1.89 million square feet in Q1

By May 5, 2026 3:53 pm
reprints
Colliers's Frank Wallach and logos for Salesforce, Verizon, PayPal and Amazon.
Colliers's Frank Wallach and logos for Salesforce, Verizon, PayPal and Amazon. PHOTOS: Courtesy Colliers; Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images; Al Drago/Getty Images; Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images; Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile for Web Summit Rio via Getty Images

Manhattan’s technology sector in 2025 increased its office footprint by 6.54 million square feet, according to a new office leasing report from Colliers. The year was second only to 2019 in terms of new square footage, but its count of 235 lease deals shattered a 2019 record by 80 transactions.

“There were more transactions in almost every size category, except for the very largest,” Frank Wallach, executive managing director with Colliers, told Commercial Observer.

SEE ALSO: Industrious to Open 28K-SF Coworking Space at Global Holdings’ 875 Third Avenue

It’s onwards and upwards in 2026. Tech’s office leasing activity totaled 1.89 million square feet during the first quarter, surpassing last year’s quarterly average, largely thanks to the artificial intelligence sector’s voracious appetite for office space. 

AI tenants accounted for one-third of the office market’s tech demand in the first quarter of 2026 with 670,000 square feet of leasing, up from a 12.1 percent share of tech demand in 2025. This year’s total AI-related office demand so far — when health tech platform Tennr’s 125,733-square-foot sublease at 345 Hudson Street in April is added to the mix — has already eclipsed 2025, according to Colliers.

For such massive deals, space is getting tight. Manhattan tech companies in need of footprints in excess of 250,000 square feet currently have just 24 options available within the next 12 months, Wallach said.

New York City’s tech tenants benefited from a windfall of concessions in 2025, the Colliers report also noted. Last year, the sector raked in an average rental abatement of 13.3 months and tenant improvement allowances reaching $131.70 per square foot. The tech sector’s taking rents, which averaged $90.35 per square foot in 2025, were just 0.1 percent below record highs in 2019.

Midtown South’s supply of prewar buildings remained enormously popular among the tech crowd, capturing two-thirds of the sector’s office demand in 2025 and into 2026, according to Colliers. Midtown, too, notably secured a record 1.18 million square feet of office leases in 2025 from the likes of Amazon and Salesforce

But Lower Manhattan had a more subdued office leasing market in the first quarter, according to a new report from the Alliance For Downtown New York. Still, new leasing there, too, was led by the tech sector. 

AI security platform Adaptive Security relocated to 51,220 square feet at Silverstein Properties120 Broadway in Lower Manhattan’s largest new lease, while SHoP Architects claimed the largest deal for 2025 overall for the area, with a 56,196-square-foot renewal and expansion at the Cammeby’s International-owned Woolworth Building.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.

120 Broadway, 345 Hudson Street, Frank Wallach, Adaptive Security, Amazon, Colliers, Downtown Alliance, Salesforce, Tennr
An illustration of an old English detective examining a mortgage agreement with a magnifying glass.
Residential · Technology
National

Proptech Rides to the Fight Against AI-Driven Rental and Mortgage Fraud

By Philip Russo
Illustration of a robotic arm emerging from a circular opening to balance a scale with people in each tray of the scale.
Industrial · Policy
National

The Data Center Industry Is Measuring the Wrong Thing

By Suhail Y. Tayeb
An illustration of robots examining documents.
Industry · Technology
National

Agentic AI’s Impact on Commercial Real Estate Goes Beyond Time Saved

By Arunabh Dastidar