Eyal Ofer’s Global Holdings Management and coworking firm Industrious have forged a new partnership for a space at 875 Third Avenue in Midtown East, Commercial Observer has learned.

The new flexible workspace will span 28,000 square feet on the sixth and seventh floors of the building as Industrious continues its rapid expansion across Manhattan. The new Third Avenue deal comes just two months after the coworking firm announced it would operate a location across 291,600 square feet at Kato International’s Tower 49 in Midtown.

“There’s been a lot of momentum along Third Avenue over the past couple of years, and we’ve been paying attention,” Natalie Levine, director of real estate at Industrious, said in a statement. “We’ve experienced growing demand from companies looking for flexible, quality space in Midtown. … The transit is there, the dining scene is great, and there’s a real energy back in this part of the city.”

Industrious’ new location between East 52nd and East 53rd streets is set to open in July and have 226 office seats and 26 access seats, according to Industrious.

“At Global Holdings, we see the value placed in flexible, collaborative workspaces, and our partnership with Industrious at 875 Third creates a beautiful ecosystem for emerging companies to grow in our portfolio,” Craig Panzirer, director of leasing for Global Holdings, said in a statement.

Industrious will join several other tenants at 875 Third Avenue, including global nonprofit The Conference Board and the New York Compensation Insurance Rating Board, as well as Utopia Bagels and juice bar Essex Squeeze in the retail space.

The coworking firm also announced in March it is opening three new Manhattan locations: a ​​43,000-square-foot location with Meadow Partners at 110 East 42nd Street in Midtown, a 33,000-square-foot spot with Centaur Properties at 609 Greenwich Street in the West Village, and a 24,500-square-foot space with HRC Corporation at 156 Fifth Avenue in the Flatiron District.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.