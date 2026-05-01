Leases   ·   Office Leases

Health Platform Tennr Takes 125K SF at Hudson Square Properties’ 345 Hudson Street

By May 1, 2026 3:13 pm
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CEO of Hudson Square Properties, Sujohn Sarkar and 345 Street.
CEO of Hudson Square Properties, Sujohn Sarkar and 345 Hudson Street. PHOTOS: Greg Morris/For Commercial Observer; Getty Images

Health care tech platform Tennr, which automates patient processing for referral-based care, has signed a 124,733-square foot lease at Hudson Square Properties345 Hudson Street, according to the latest Manhattan monthly office market report from Colliers

The new Hudson Square deal seems to represent a relocation for Tennr, which appears to currently have an office address at 275 Seventh Avenue in Chelsea, according to press materials dated from 2025. A spokesperson for Tennr did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SEE ALSO: AI Firm Sierra Signs 94K-SF Deal at Rockrose’s 11 East 26th Street

The length of the lease and the asking rent were unclear, but the average asking rent for office space in Lower Manhattan was $62.21 per square foot in April, according to Colliers. 

Hudson Square Properties — a joint venture involving Hines, Trinity Church Wall Street and Norges Bank Investment Management — did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

CBRE’s Benjamin Joseph, Zachary Price, Paul Amrich and Howard Fiddle are listed as the brokers for 345 Hudson Street on CBRE’s website. The CBRE brokers did not immediately respond to  requests for comment. It is unclear who brokered the deal for the tenant.  

Built in 1931, 345 Hudson Street was redeveloped by Hudson Square Properties around 2023. Other tenants in the building include mobile banking company PayPal, radio streaming service Audacy New York, and digital sports platform Fanatics

Tennr’s 124,733-square-foot deal was one of the largest Manhattan office leases signed in April, following law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton’s lease for 475,000 square feet at One Liberty Plaza, according to Colliers’ report.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

275 Seventh Avenue, 345 Hudson Street, Benjamin Joseph, Howard Fiddle, Paul Amrich, Zachary Price, CBRE, Colliers, Hines, Hudson Square Properties, Norges Bank Investment Management, Tennr, Trinity Church Wall Street
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