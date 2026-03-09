SHoP Architects Expands to 56K SF at Woolworth Building

An architecture firm is adding 5,486 square feet to its office footprint at one of New York City’s best-known landmarks, Commercial Observer has learned.

SHoP Architects has expanded to 56,196 square feet at the Cammeby’s International-owned Woolworth Building after signing a new deal to occupy the entire 10th and 11th floors, according to the landlord.

As part of the deal, SHoP signed a 15-year renewal for its existing 28,098 square feet on the 11th floor and 22,612 square feet on the 10th floor. The additional 5,486 square feet expands the firm’s space throughout the entire floors.

Since 2013, SHoP has been headquartered at the 57-story Woolworth, which opened in 1913 and was the tallest building in the New York City skyline for 16 years. The tower is at 233 Broadway, between Park Place and Barclay Street.

The asking rent in the building is $62 per square foot, according to the landlord.

“We aim to create iconic spaces for our clients. As such, our place of work must be a source of inspiration — something the Woolworth Building has embodied for more than a century, from its history and mystery to its service and grandeur,” said SHoP Principal Gregg Pasquarelli.

Brian Siegel of The Lawrence Group negotiated on behalf of both the landlord and the tenant in the deal.

“There are no other buildings in Lower Manhattan with the cache and history of the iconic Woolworth building,” Siegel said in a statement. “Having been SHoP’s NYC headquarters for well over a decade, the building’s prime location and creative energy continues to suit the growing firm as it now expands further into the space.”

Designed by architect Cass Gilbert, the Woolworth Building was the tallest building in the country from 1913 until 1929 when the Chrysler Building topped out.

Cammeby’s and the Witkoff Group sold the upper levels in the building to Alchemy Properties in 2012. Those upper floors were converted into condominiums in 2018.

Other tenants in the historic office tower include the Hawthorne Country Day School, which took 34,076 square feet in November 2023, and French-inspired restaurant Goody’s, which signed a deal for 5,000 square feet on the ground floor in May 2025.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.