Dog treat and toy subscription company BarkBox is subleasing its 51,220-square-foot office in Manhattan’s Financial District to a cybersecurity firm, Commercial Observer has learned.

Artificial intelligence-powered cybersecurity company Adaptive Security is taking over the 12th floor of Silverstein Properties’ 120 Broadway, which BarkBox leased and renovated on a 15-year deal starting in November 2021, according to subtenant broker Savills.

Savills did not immediately disclose the terms or asking rent of the sublease agreement, but the average office asking rent in Lower Manhattan in March was $59.26 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE.

The new deal represents Adaptive Security’s third space in three years, growing from a 6,500-square-foot office to an 18,200-square-foot space within that time, according to Savills. The firm’s most recent move followed a $146.5 million Series B fundraising effort that closed in December 2025.

“The Manhattan office market remains highly competitive, particularly for AI and technology tenants seeking move-in-ready space that supports their continuing innovations,” Savills’ Zev Holzman said in a statement. “As demand has tightened across core Midtown and surrounding submarkets, securing a large, modern office such as 120 Broadway required creativity and market insight.”

Holzman represented Adaptive Security alongside Savills’ Christopher Foerch, Will Demuth and Riley Scanlon, while Ross Zimbalist of CBRE handled negotiations on behalf of BarkBox.

CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Founded in 2024 by co-founders Andrew Jones and Brian Long, Adaptive Security focuses on protecting organizations from AI-powered threats like deepfakes and phishing scams.

“This relocation gives us the flexibility to support increased recruitment and operations while remaining deeply connected to the city’s technology ecosystem,” Jones said in a statement.

When BarkBox originally leased the 120 Broadway space with a distinctive H-shaped floorplate, it gave them access to a 20,000-square-foot outdoor terrace, but it’s unclear if that component transfers over to Adaptive Security with the sublease.

120 Broadway, also known as the Equitable Building, is also somewhat newly renovated, with Silverstein investing $52 million in 2019 to restore the early 20th century building to something more akin to its original look, following the blessing of the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.