National law firm Taft has chosen the Durst Organization’s 1155 Avenue of the Americas for its first New York office.

The law firm, which specializes in employment law and corporate transactions, has taken up 16,563 square feet on the entire 24th floor of the Midtown office tower, Commercial Observer has learned.

The 42-story tower sits along the western blockfront of Avenue of the Americas between West 44th and West 45th streets. It’s also two blocks from Bryant Park and the main branch of the New York Public Library, which President William Howard Taft — the father of two of the law firm’s founders — formally dedicated in 1911.

Taft was represented in the deal by Colliers’ Sheena Gohil, Andrew Urban and Jack Senske. Durst’s Tom Bow, Rocco Romeo and Nora Caliban negotiated the deal in-house on behalf of the owner. The lease term and the asking rent were not disclosed, but Midtown’s office asking rents averaged $84.42 per square foot in April, according to Colliers data.

“1155 Avenue of the Americas is one of Midtown’s premier buildings, ideally located near Bryant Park and multiple transit hubs. We are sincerely grateful Taft has decided to call 1155 home,” Jody Durst, president of Durst, said in a statement.

Following a series of mergers in 2025, Taft increased its numbers to more than 1,250 attorneys and reported revenues exceeding $1 billion. Despite originating in Ohio, Taft does not have a traditional headquarters, but instead holds 25 offices across the U.S.

Its newest office along Avenue of the Americas will be anchored by an energy, infrastructure and project finance group led by Brad McCormick, Tim Moran and Joe Tato, according to Taft’s announcement.

“New York was the biggest missing piece for Taft as we continue to build a firm that truly serves clients nationwide,” Robert J. Hicks, Taft’s chair and managing partner, said in a statement. “This is the perfect spot for us to get started in New York and establish a strong foundation for continued growth.”

Taft is joined in its tenancy at No. 1155 by fellow law firms Jenner & Block and Perkins Coie. Credit reporting company TransUnion arrived at the building in February, signing on for 30,140 square feet. Other tenants include insurance company Everest, investment firm Francisco and software company Global Relay.

A Colliers spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.