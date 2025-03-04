Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Investment Firm Francisco Leases 17K SF at 1155 Avenue of the Americas

The firm will grow its presence at 1155 Avenue of the Americas with the deal

By March 4, 2025 11:31 am
reprints
The Durst Organization's Jody Durst and Douglas Durst, and 1155 Avenue of the Americas.
Durst Organization's Jody Durst and Douglas Durst, and 1155 Avenue of the Americas. PHOTOS: Courtesy The Durst Organization; Jeremy Frechette

Technology investment firm Francisco Partners is growing its Midtown offices, Commercial Observer has learned.

Francisco, which provides capital and partnership to tech companies, has signed a 10-year lease for 17,246 square feet to move its office to the 37th floor of the Durst Organization’s 1155 Avenue of the Americas, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was $110 per square foot.

SEE ALSO: Midtown’s Class A Office Drought Ups the Stakes Even More

The deal represents an expansion at the 40-story tower for Francisco, which took 10,985 square feet across most of the 28th floor in September 2022, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Newmark (NMRK)’s Eric Cagner and David Falk brokered the deal for the tenant, while Durst was represented in-house by Rocco Romeo.

Newmark declined to comment, while spokespeople for Francisco and Durst did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other tenants of the building between West 44th and West 45th streets include insurance and reinsurance firm Everest, insurance and financial services company IMA Financial Group and software company Global Relay.

The news comes as Francisco announced a major deal this week to acquire software company Quorum Software from Thoma Bravo, the Wall Street Journal reported. The deal values Quorum, which provides energy software for the oil and gas industry, at $2.4 billion, according to the WSJ.

Durst, meanwhile, has also been active recently. In January, Durst was set to sell its 32-story Midtown office building at 675 Third Avenue to David Werner Real Estate Investments for more than $100 million, as CO previously reported.

The site may become another office-to-residential conversion, as Werner is already at work on another major conversion project at the former Pfizer headquarters in Midtown East at 219 and 229 East 42nd Street.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

1155 Avenue of the Americas, David Falk, Eric Cagner, Rocco Romeo, Durst Organization, Francisco Partners, Newmark
A set of shelves, and one is filled with a trophy, and the others are empty.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Midtown’s Class A Office Drought Ups the Stakes Even More

By Patrick Sisson
Opened briefcase with a memo that says Midtown on top of some folders.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Midtown’s Office Tenant Mix Post-COVID Leans Into Financial Services

By Anna Staropoli
The Moinian Group's Joseph Moinian and 245 Fifth Avenue.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Institute of Integrative Nutrition Stays Put at Moinian Group’s 245 Fifth Avenue

By Mark Hallum