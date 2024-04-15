Everest Moving to 66K SF at 1155 Avenue of the Americas

Insurance and reinsurance firm Everest is reaching a new peak in its New York City office footprint, Commercial Observer has learned.

Everest will relocate to the Durst Organization’s 1155 Avenue of the Americas after signing a 15-year lease for 66,444 square feet across the seventh through ninth floors of the 42-story building, according to the landlord.

Asking rent was $85 per square foot.

The tenant is relocating from the 20th floor of SL Green Realty’s 461 Fifth Avenue, where floor plates range between 7,000 to 11,000 square feet, according to VTS.

Thomas Bow, Rocco Romeo and Nora Caliban represented Durst in-house while Eric Deutsch and Jared Freede of CBRE (CBRE) negotiated on behalf of Everest. CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Everest will have private access to a 6,000-square-foot outdoor terrace on the seventh floor of the building between West 44th and 45th Streets. Durst recently invested $130 million to add architectural improvements to the building, including a landscaped entry plaza, a new lobby and windows, according to the landlord.

“The Durst Organization invested in a large-scale renovation of 1155 Avenue of the Americas to create a highly efficient and desirable workplace, and to attract the next generation of best-in-class tenants,” Jonathan “Jody” Durst, president of the Durst Organization, said in a statement.

Other recent deals in the building include Denver-based IMA Financial Group signing a lease for 10,000 square feet on the 33rd floor in November and Springbone Kitchen inking a deal for a 1,973-square-foot eatery on the ground level in October.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.