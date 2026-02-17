TransUnion Inks 30K-SF Lease at Durst’s 1155 Avenue of the Americas

Credit reporting agency TransUnion is moving to a new office in New York City, as it needs a larger space to accommodate the growth of its platform, Commercial Observer can first report.

TransUnion, one of the world’s three largest credit reporting companies, has signed a lease for the entire 30,140-square-foot sixth floor at the Durst Organization’s 1155 Avenue of the Americas, according to the building owner. TransUnion’s current New York City address is listed on its website as 100 Park Avenue.

It is unclear when the Chicago-based company will make the move to the 42-story Midtown office tower, but its new space at the Durst-owned building will be fully furnished, operational, and ready for occupants.

“Our move to 1155 Avenue of the Americas empowers our people to do their best work together,” Damon Ascolani, senior vice president and head of global procurement, facilities and real estate at TransUnion, said in a statement. “By using spaces that are authentically designed to accelerate collaboration, client connection and innovation, we’re advancing TransUnion’s Workforce for Good ethos and delivering Information for consumers and businesses every day.”

The length of the lease and the asking rent were not disclosed, but the average asking rent for Midtown office space was $84.12 per square foot in January, according to data from Colliers.

Durst was represented in-house by Thomas Bow, Rocco Romeo and Nora Caliban, while TransUnion was represented by David Wilson, Jonathan Zeitler, Mike McKenna and Barry Spagna from Cresa.

“Tenants continue to seek out the prime location and high-quality transformation of 1155 Avenue of the Americas,” Jody Durst, president of the Durst Organization, said in a statement. “Within the property, our DurstReady suites address a clear market demand for move-in-ready space that enables companies to focus on their business rather than buildouts.”

The Midtown market lends itself to a greater and more diversified pool of talent for employers to pull from, making it a strong choice for TransUnion’s office, the tenant brokers said.

Finished in 1984, 1155 Avenue of the Americas sits along the western blockfront of Avenue of the Americas between West 44th and West 45th Streets. Other corporate tenants at the building include insurance company Everest, investment firm Francisco and consulting firm Acsel Health.

