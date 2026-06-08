A media consulting firm is doubling the size of its New York City office with a new headquarters on Park Avenue South, Commercial Observer has learned.

Mediaplus Group, which combines media planning and digital strategy to create advertising campaigns, signed a 10-year lease for 9,800 square feet on the entire 11th floor of Samco Properties’ 432 Park Avenue South in Midtown South, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

The deal represents a relocation and expansion for Mediaplus, which will move from its current spot at 490 Broadway.

Asking rent was in the high $60s per square foot range for Mediaplus’ new office, where it is moving into a turnkey space, according to the source.

James Wenk, Shay Bolton and Alex Redlus of Savills represented the tenant in the transaction, while JLL‘s Brett Harvey handled negotiations on behalf of the landlord.

JLL and Mediaplus did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while Savills declined to comment.

Through its subsidiaries, including Munich-based Laya Group, Mediaplus assists its print and digital clients develop storytelling, marketing and programmatic advertising strategies. It also provides artificial intelligence solutions and helps build out software ecosystems for customers.

Overall, it has 2,500 employees across 25 global offices, mostly in Germany, and it has U.S. headquarters in New York City and Los Angeles.

Other tenants in the 16-story building between East 29th and East 30th streets include Pumpkin Pet Insurance, which signed a lease for 10,000 square feet there in January 2023.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.