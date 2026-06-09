Leases   ·   Retail

France’s Junk Smash Burgers Enters U.S. With New Store in SoHo

By June 9, 2026 6:33 pm
reprints
452 West Broadway in June 2017, after Glow Recipe left and before Mizzen+Main opened. Photo: Thor Equities

A French burger concept is opening up its first U.S. location in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood.

Junk Smash Burgers, which launched in 2021 and has already spread across Paris and elsewhere in Western Europe, has signed a 10-year lease for 2,150 square feet at Thor Equities452 West Broadway, according to the landlord.

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Thor did not disclose the asking rent, but the average asking rent in the retail corridor along Broadway from Houston to Broome streets was $622 per square foot in the first quarter of 2026, according to a report from CBRE.

KSR‘s Sam Sabin and Jack Hanon brokered the deal.

“SoHo continues to attract some of the most exciting international brands entering the U.S. market, and Junk Smash Burgers’ selection of 452 West Broadway for its first American location is a meaningful endorsement of both the property and the corridor,” Melissa Gliatta, chief operating officer of Thor Equities, said in a statement.

Junk Smash Burgers will open its new retail space at 452 West Broadway, between Prince and West Houston streets.

It’s unclear when Thor originally acquired the SoHo building, as the most recent deed filing in city records dates back to 1980 under a shell corporation, 16 Crosby Street Owners.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

452 West Broadway, Melissa Gliatta, Junk Smash Burgers, KSR, Thor Equities
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