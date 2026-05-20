The State of California has leased 20,000 square feet of office space at 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Commercial Observer has learned.

The deal appears to mark a relocation of the California Franchise Tax Board’s Manhattan field office. The tenant previously occupied an office at the nearby 1212 Avenue of the Americas, according to broker Cushman & Wakefield.

C&W’s Pierce Hance, Chris Bosley and Jason Kroeger brokered the lease on the state’s behalf.

The 22-story Midtown office tower between West 46th and West 47th streets is owned by Northwood Investors. The landlord was represented in the deal by C&W’s Bryan Boisi, Michael Baraldi, Jordy Elardo and Caroline Collins.

Including the recent deal with the Golden State, the building’s broker team hammered out approximately 60,000 square feet of leases at 1180 Avenue of the Americas since late April.

Those included an 8,526-square foot lease expansion by law firm Clark Hill, which brought its total footprint to a full, 12,981-square-foot floor. Michael Webber of Advocate Commercial Real Estate represented Clark Hill in the negotiations.

Kevin Demorest, chief operating and financial officer at Clark Hill, confirmed the lease expansion through April 2036.

“The building’s Midtown location and amenities are ideal and attractive to both our professionals and our clients,” Demorest said in a statement to CO.

Recent arrivals to the building included market research company Fieldwork, which signed a lease for 11,000 square feet, according to C&W. Fieldwork was represented by Wesley Sherburne and Rick Sherburne of HRS alongside C&W’s Owen Koorbusch.

Administrative office and staffing agency Career Group was another newcomer, taking 9,000 square feet with the help of JLL’s Rob Wizenberg and Greg Wang.

The lease terms and asking rents were not disclosed, but office rents in the Avenue of the Americas and Rockefeller Center submarket averaged $94.53 per square foot in the first quarter of 2026, according to C&W’s market report.

California’s Franchise Tax Board, Advocate Commercial, Career Group and JLL did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.