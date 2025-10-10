Citymeals on Wheels Inks 15K-SF Lease at 360 Lexington Avenue

Citymeals on Wheels, a nonprofit that provides meals to seniors and others in need, is moving to a new office, having signed a 15,214-square-foot lease at AmTrustRE’s 360 Lexington Avenue, the building owner told Commercial Observer.

The charity will eventually relocate from its current home across the street at 355 Lexington Avenue and occupy space across the entire ninth floor of the 24-story building.

“Citymeals on Wheels is excited to move our staff and administrative operations to 360 Lexington,” Beth Shapiro, Citymeals CEO, said in a statement. “Staying in Midtown was a priority for us, and this modern space will enable staff collaboration in all new ways. We look forward to enjoying a long-term relationship with 360 Lexington and AmTrustRE.”

The length of the lease and the asking rent were not disclosed. The average asking rent for office space in Midtown Manhattan was $83.17 per square foot as of September, according to the latest CBRE data.

AmTrustRE’s Samuel Salberg, alongside JLL’s Ben Bass, Mitchell Konsker, Barbara Winter and Thomas Swartz, represented the landlord in this deal.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Citymeals on Wheels to 360 Lexington,” Konsker told CO via email. “As ownership moves forward with a full-scale renovation that will include upgraded amenities, new lounges, conference spaces, and even a café, the lease reflects not just our confidence in the building’s location and infrastructure, but also the vision ownership has for a modern, mission-driven workspace.”

Steven Soutendijk of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant. C&W declined to comment on this lease.

“The addition of Citymeals on Wheels at 360 Lexington is a testament to how well-located assets, offering a high-quality workplace experience, continue to attract high-caliber tenants within the most competitive submarkets,” Jonathan Bennett, president of AmTrustRE, said in the statement. “At AmTrustRE, we remain focused on creating environments that not only meet the practical needs of our tenants but also foster collaboration and long-term success.”

360 Lexington Avenue is currently undergoing renovations to its façade, as well as the addition of an eighth floor amenity lounge that will feature spaces for lounging and collaboration, a large conference room, a cafe, and a game room. Other tenants in the building include marketing agency MMGY Global, financial institution Webster Bank, and Kenneth Park Architects.

