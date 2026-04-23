Leases   ·   Office Leases

Insurance Firm SterlingRisk Inks 5K-SF Lease at 2 Grand Central Tower

By April 23, 2026 12:20 pm
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Newmark's Brian Waterman (top), CBRE's Paul Amrich and 2 Grand Central Tower.
Newmark's Brian Waterman (top), CBRE's Paul Amrich and 2 Grand Central Tower. PHOTOS: Courtesy Newmark; Courtesy CBRE; Propertyshark

SterlingRisk Insurance, a New York -based insurance brokerage, has signed a five-year, 5,016-square-foot lease at Sovereign Partners2 Grand Central Tower in Midtown East, Commercial Observer has learned. 

The firm will move to the 44-story office building, which has an alternative address of 140 East 45th Street, from its current location at 441 Lexington Avenue on the same block, according to a source close to the deal. It is unclear when the relocation will take place.

SEE ALSO: Canadian Clothing Retailer Aritzia to Open 16K-SF Store at Columbus Circle

The asking rent for SterlingRisk’s new space on part of the 14th floor of the office building is $80 per square foot, the source said. 

Brian Waterman and David Waterman of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations.  CBRE‘s Paul Amrich, Neil King, Sean Kearns, Meghan Allen and Alexander Golod represented the landlord. Spokespeople for Newmark, CBRE and SterlingRisk did not immediately respond to  requests for comment. 

Sovereign Partners acquired 2 Grand Central Tower from Rockwood Capital for $273 million in December of last year, CO previously reported. The building is located between Lexington and Third avenues, about a half-block from Grand Central Terminal’s entrance along East 45th Street and two blocks north of the Chrysler Building

Other corporate tenants at 2 Grand Central Tower include health insurance provider Cigna, debt financer Deerpath Capital Management and investment firm Greenlight Capital

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

140 East 45th Street, 2 Grand Central Tower, 441 Lexington Avenue, Alexander Golod, Brian Waterman, David Waterman, Meghan Allen, Neil King, Paul Amrich, Sean Kearns, CBRE, Newmark, Sovereign Partners, SterlingRisk Insurance
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