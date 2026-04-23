Insurance Firm SterlingRisk Inks 5K-SF Lease at 2 Grand Central Tower

SterlingRisk Insurance, a New York -based insurance brokerage, has signed a five-year, 5,016-square-foot lease at Sovereign Partners’ 2 Grand Central Tower in Midtown East, Commercial Observer has learned.

The firm will move to the 44-story office building, which has an alternative address of 140 East 45th Street, from its current location at 441 Lexington Avenue on the same block, according to a source close to the deal. It is unclear when the relocation will take place.

The asking rent for SterlingRisk’s new space on part of the 14th floor of the office building is $80 per square foot, the source said.

Brian Waterman and David Waterman of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. CBRE‘s Paul Amrich, Neil King, Sean Kearns, Meghan Allen and Alexander Golod represented the landlord. Spokespeople for Newmark, CBRE and SterlingRisk did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sovereign Partners acquired 2 Grand Central Tower from Rockwood Capital for $273 million in December of last year, CO previously reported. The building is located between Lexington and Third avenues, about a half-block from Grand Central Terminal’s entrance along East 45th Street and two blocks north of the Chrysler Building.

Other corporate tenants at 2 Grand Central Tower include health insurance provider Cigna, debt financer Deerpath Capital Management and investment firm Greenlight Capital.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.