Health Insurance Giant Cigna Renews 33K SF at 2 Grand Central Tower

Insurance company Cigna is moving its offices within Midtown’s 2 Grand Central Tower.

Cigna, which offers medical, dental, vision, disability and life insurance, signed a 32,700-square-foot lease on two full floors of Sovereign Partners’ 44-story office tower, which has an address of 140 East 45th Street, according to broker CBRE. Cigna will relocate from its current offices in the base of the building.

It’s unclear when the insurance company moved into the office building, and whether its square footage at the property changed at all following the new lease. Cigna has one other Manhattan office at 165 Broadway in the Financial District.

“With its expansive outdoor plaza, dramatic two-story atrium lobby and amenity program, the premier office property at 2 Grand Central Tower continues to be one of the most sought-after properties in the Midtown market,” CBRE’s Neil King, who brokered the deal for the landlord, said in a statement. “We are pleased that after examining the overall market, we were able to accommodate Cigna’s needs with superior space within their longtime home.”

The length of the lease and the asking rent were unclear, but a report from Newmark found office asking rents near Grand Central Terminal averaged $70.81 per square foot during the fourth quarter of 2025.

CBRE’s Anthony Dattoma brokered the deal for the tenant, while CBRE’s King, Paul Amrich, Meghan Allen, Alexander Golod and James Ackerson represented the landlord.

Spokespeople for Cigna and Sovereign Partners did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sovereign Partners bought the 667,000-square-foot office tower across the street from Grand Central Terminal from Rockwood Capital in December for $273 million, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Other tenants at the property include printing services firm Nuvo Group, capital markets company Deerpath Capital Management, business management consultant Cortec Group and investment firm Greenlight Capital.

