Investments & Sales

Rockwood Capital Sells 2 Grand Central Tower to Sovereign Partners for $273M 

By December 4, 2025 4:12 pm
reprints
Will Silverman (Left) and Gary Phillips, of Eastdil Secured. 2 Grand Central Tower.
Will Silverman (Left) and Gary Phillips, of Eastdil Secured. 2 Grand Central Tower. PHOTOS: Chris Sorensen/For Commercial Observer; Propertyshark

Rockwood Capital has officially sold 2 Grand Central Tower — its trophy office tower that sits a hop, skip and a jump from its namesake train station — for $273 million, Commercial Observer has learned. 

The buyer is Sovereign Partners, led by brothers Darius Sakhai and Cyrus Sakhai

SEE ALSO: Planned Parenthood Sells Only Manhattan Clinic to Izaki Group for $38M

Eastdil Secureds Gary Phillips and Will Silverman negotiated the sale, which closed Thursday afternoon at $3 million above the building’s asking price

The 667,000-square-foot asset at 140 East 45th Street rises 44 stories between Lexington and Third avenues, just half a block from Grand Central Terminal’s 45th Street entrance. It was constructed by Harry Macklowe in 1981, sold to BXP (then known as Boston Properties) for $705 million in 2008, and then sold again to Rockwood in 2011 for $401 million

MetLife is the building’s existing lender and is providing roughly 65 percent — or $177 million — of the acquisition price in new financing, sources said. 

The Promote first reported news of the deal being in the works.

The transaction marks just the latest in a series of Midtown East properties Sovereign Partners has added to its portfolio in the past few years. 

Last year, Sovereign snapped up the then-newly renovated 780 Third Avenue from Nuveen for $178 million in a deal also arranged by Eastdil’s Phillips and Silverman, and, in October 2023, it purchased 100-104 Fifth Avenue for $125 million — a heavy discount — from Clarion Partners, The Real Deal reported. 

A wee bit farther north, in February 2023 the firm bought Tower 56 — also known as 126 East 56th Street — from Pearlmark Real Estate for $110 million.

Sovereign Partners and Rockwood Capital didn’t immediately return requests for comment. Eastdil Secured declined to comment. 

Cathy Cunningham can be reached at ccunningham@commercialobserver.com

Cyrus Sakhai, Darius Sakhai, Gary Phillips, Will Silverman, Eastdil Secured, Rockwood Capital, Sovereign Partners
Carri Lyon (top) and Bobby Carrozzo of Cushman and Wakefield. 26 Bleecker Street.
Healthcare · Investments & Sales
New York City

Planned Parenthood Sells Only Manhattan Clinic to Izaki Group for $38M

By Isabelle Durso
Shankh Mitra, CEO of Welltower, and the Barclay at Parksquare in Aventura, Fla.
Residential · Investments & Sales
Florida

Welltower Buys Senior Home Facility for $47M in South Florida

By Julia Echikson