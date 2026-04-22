Leases   ·   Office Leases

HR Tech Firm Kombo Technologies Takes 8K SF at GFP’s 171 Madison Avenue

By April 22, 2026 11:15 am
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GFP Real Estate's Allen Gurevich and 171 Madison Avenue.
GFP Real Estate's Allen Gurevich and 171 Madison Avenue. PHOTOS: Courtesy GFP Real Estate

Human resources technology platform Kombo Technologies has signed an 8,400-square-foot lease in Midtown South.

Kombo, which enables software companies to work with HR, payroll and recruiting systems, will relocate from its current offices in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, to GFP Real Estate’s 171 Madison Avenue, where it signed a two-year deal for the entire eighth floor, according to the landlord.

SEE ALSO: Law Firm McDermott Will & Schulte Negotiating 150K SF at BXP’s 343 Madison Avenue

Asking rent for the building at the corner of Madison Avenue and East 33rd Street, one block east of the Empire State Building, is $55 per square foot, according to GFP.

“Kombo Technologies represents exactly the type of innovative, high-growth company we continue to attract to 171 Madison Avenue,” Allen Gurevich, who represented GFP in-house, said in a statement. “The building’s full-floor opportunities, strong natural light and central Midtown South location continue to attract emerging technology firms looking for efficient, high-quality space as they scale.”

Michael Thomas of Colliers negotiated on behalf of Kombo and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the 17-story office building include artificial intelligence startup Verneek, which signed a lease for 14,000 square feet in February, and insurance broker Relation Insurance Services, which took 4,883 square feet in July 2025. A 7-Eleven convenience store occupies the corner ground-floor retail space.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

171 Madison Avenue, Allen Gurevich, Michael Thomas, Colliers, GFP Real Estate, Kombo Technologies
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