AI Firm Verneek Takes 7K SF at GFP’s 171 Madison Avenue

GFP Real Estate announced Tuesday that it has signed five new tenants across more than 14,000 square feet at 171 Madison Avenue.

Artificial intelligence startup Verneek, which is focused on building a cohesive AI platform for businesses, was the largest of the five tenants, taking 6,750 square feet on part of the 16th floor and the entire 17th floor penthouse of the Midtown South building on a six-year lease, according to the landlord. Verneek will relocate from the penthouse of 385 Fifth Avenue three blocks away.

GFP did not disclose the asking rent in the building at the corner of Madison Avenue and East 33rd Street, but the average office asking rent in Midtown South during the fourth quarter of 2025 was $84.77 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE.

“These leases underscore the continued strength of demand for well-located, flexible office space in Midtown South,” GFP’s Allen Gurevich said in a statement. “171 Madison Avenue continues to attract a diverse mix of companies across industries that value quality, efficiency and a building that can evolve with their businesses as they grow in New York City.”

Bradley Cohn of Adams & Company represented Verneek in the transaction, while Gurevich negotiated on behalf of the landlord in the deals.

“Verneek needed an impressive office that reflects the firm’s ascent in the AI field,” Cohn said in a statement. “The penthouse at 171 Madison gives Verneek everything they were looking for – a beautiful custom buildout with panoramic views and private roof deck in a location that is central to everything. Pairing them with GFP, one of the most trusted operators in Manhattan and a firm whose vision aligns with the tenant’s, was a no-brainer.”

Meanwhile, MGCU Holdings, an affiliate of global trading and investment firm Marubeni Growth Capital U.S., signed a ​​four-year lease for 2,975 square feet on the 10th floor of 171 Madison, in a possible relocation from its current presence at 90 Park Avenue, according to GFP.

Daniel Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield negotiated on behalf of MGCU and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Architecture firm Elisabete Rodrigues Design also signed a six-year lease for 2,150 square feet on the 13th floor of 171 Madison Avenue. The architecture firm’s new space will be used as a showroom and office.

Corey Shuster of Corcoran Real Estate represented the tenant in the transaction.

“Having completed multiple transactions with ownership in other markets, we knew a GFP property would be the right fit, especially in the heart of one of the city’s premier design districts,” Shuster said in a statement.

It is unclear where the tenant is relocating from, or if it is the firm’s first New York City outpost.

Vehicle and heavy equipment shipping firm K International Transport Company, which has an existing office at 40 Exchange Place, signed a five-year deal for 1,250 square feet on the 12th floor. In the final deal, information technology company American Info Systems signed a five-year lease for 1,050 square feet on the same floor.

GFP’s Matthew Colavita represented both K International and American Info.

It’s unclear if the New Jersey-based American Info has an existing New York City office.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.