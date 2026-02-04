Heightened Security Signs 4K-SF Lease at 247 West 37th Street

Heightened Security is relocating its offices to Manhattan’s Garment District from 40 Exchange Place in the Financial District.

The security services firm signed a seven-year, four-month lease for 3,821 square feet on part of the sixth floor of GFP Real Estate’s 247 West 37th Street, according to the landlord.

GFP did not disclose the asking rent in the property between Seventh and Eighth avenues, but the average office asking rent in Midtown was $84.24 per square foot during the fourth quarter of 2025, according to a report from CBRE.

Matthew Mandell handled negotiations in-house on behalf of the landlord, while Allen Gurevich and Matt Colavita, also with GFP, represented the tenant in the transaction.

Heightened Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

GFP also owns Heightened Security’s old office building at 40 Exchange Place, which it acquired in 2015 and repositioned in 2017, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Other tenants in the 19-story, 271,000-square-foot building from 1924 include clothing manufacturer Knit Illustrated, which signed a 4,051-square-foot lease in December 2025; embroidery studio Trimworld, which took 11,063 square feet in July 2024; and The Journey Church NYC, which renewed its 8,643-square-foot lease in January 2024.

