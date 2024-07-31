Embroidery Studio Trimworld Renews 11K SF at GFP’s 247 West 37th Street
By Mark Hallum July 31, 2024 1:54 pmreprints
Embroidery studio Trimworld busted out the shears and cut a deal to extend its lease at GFP Real Estate’s 247 West 37th Street.
The textile company, which specializes in clothing, bags and home decor, renewed its 11,063-square-foot lease on the 11th floor of the Garment District building for an additional five years, according to GFP. It moved into the space in 2011.
The landlord declined to provide the asking rent, but Midtown saw an average asking rent of $92.10 per square foot in the second quarter of 2024, according to a report from Avison Young.
“[Trimworld has] been a great long-term tenant that has continued to grow in recent years,” GFP’s Matthew Mandell, who brokered the deal for the landlord in-house, said in a statement.
Travis Egenberg of Norman Bobrow & Company represented the tenant in the transaction, but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Built in 1924 by the Bricken Construction Company and architects Gronenberg & Leuchtag, the 19-story, 271,000-square-foot 247 West 37th Street sits between Seventh and Eighth avenues. It is also leased to The Journey Church NYC, which signed a 10-year renewal on its 8,643-square-foot office in January, and audiovisual equipment developer Extron Electronics, which renewed its 4,100 square feet in April 2023.
