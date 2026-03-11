Maman Bakery to Open at 66 Water Street in Dumbo

Popular French bakery and cafe Maman, known for its Instagram-worthy pastries and sandwiches, is set to open a new location in Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood this spring.

Maman signed a 6,600-square-foot lease at 66 Water Street, previously the home of seafood restaurant Seamore’s, property owner Two Trees Management announced Wednesday.

Two Trees was represented in-house by Alyssa Zahler and Elizabeth Bueno, while Maman was represented in-house by its chief development officer, Guss Firestein, as well as Brandon Singer, Eric Le Goff and Alexandra Turboff from Retail by MONA.

Singer said Maman chose the location because Dumbo retail is “on fire” due to its “dense residential, office, tourist and commuter populations.”

The deal represents Maman’s 25th New York City location and 51st location overall. Maman opened its first bakery in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood in 2014, according to Crain’s New York Business, which first reported the Dumbo lease. The cafe now has spots across the U.S. and Canada.

“Maman joins a robust mix of beloved independent and national retailers that bring world-class dining to Dumbo from morning through evening,” Zahler said in a statement. “People choose to live and work in this intimate waterfront neighborhood for its charming streetscape and full-service lifestyle.”

The asking rent was not disclosed. The average asking rent for retail space in Dumbo was $90 per square foot, according to the most recent retail data provided by the Real Estate Board of New York.

Maman will join several other retail tenants along the Dumbo waterfront, including Ziggy’s Roman Cafe, ABC Kitchens and Time Out Market. In its new spot between Main and Dock streets, Maman will feature its signature rustic decor and offer space for private event spaces.

“We love becoming part of neighborhoods that share our focus on warmth, creativity and community,” Elisa Marshall, co-founder of Maman, said in a statement. “Dumbo has long been one of Brooklyn’s most dynamic destinations, and we’re excited to bring a new gathering space to the neighborhood, whether guests are stopping in for coffee, meeting friends for brunch, or celebrating a special occasion.”

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.