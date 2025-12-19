Knit Illustrated Signs 4K-SF Lease at 247 West 37th Street

Knitwear manufacturer Knit Illustrated has sewn up a 4,051-square-foot lease at 247 West 37th Street, landlord GFP Real Estate announced.

The five-year lease will stretch across a portion of the 19-story building’s third floor, where the company has occupied space since 2011. Knit Illustrated will remain on the third floor but move to a larger swath of the floor, GFP said in a statement announcing the new lease.

SEE ALSO: Summit Properties Announces New Leases at 444 Madison Avenue

The asking rent was not disclosed. Average asking rent for office space in Midtown Manhattan was $83.17 per square foot in the third quarter of 2025, according to CBRE data.

GFP Real Estate’s Matthew Mandell represented both the landlord and the tenant in this lease.

“Knit Illustrated has been part of the building community for many years, and we are pleased to support their continued growth in a fresh new space,” Mandell said in the statement. “247 West 37th Street is designed for creative and fashion-driven businesses, and this new space will give the company the flexibility and efficiency it needs for the next stage of its operations.”

The tenant will use the space as both its general and executive offices, as well as a sample showroom.

Built in 1924, 247 West 37th Street is home to tenants including embroidery shop Trimworld, the American branch of the Colombia-based textile producer Greentex America, and audiovisual equipment developer and manufacturer Extron Electronics.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.