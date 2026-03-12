Let’s go to the mall, but first a warning: It might be busier than you expect.

Foot traffic across all types of U.S. malls — indoor, open-air and outlet — grew significantly on both a month-over-month and a year-over-year basis in February, according to the latest research from foot traffic tracker Placer.ai. It’s a good sign that in-person shopping is still in style.

For years, headlines predicted the death of the shopping mall, particularly given the ease and speed of online shopping, not to mention the social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the retro way of shopping isn’t ready to have the coffin close on it just yet.

Foot traffic at all three mall types grew across most of 2025, with just September and December seeing a drop in visits, according to the Placer.ai data. In February, open-air shopping centers saw foot traffic grow by 7.3 percent year-over year, while outlet malls saw a 7.2 percent growth and indoor malls saw a 5 percent rise.

“The increase in mall visits during the first two months of 2026 signals continued consumer resilience and demand for discretionary categories,” Elizabeth Lafontaine, director of research at Placer.ai, told Commercial Observer. “It also signals the return of malls as a third place for consumers, even during these last couple of winter months as we’ve experienced winter storms and colder weather.”

The growth in foot traffic was specific to time, too, as outlet malls saw the most visitors between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. One reason for the uptick in evening foot traffic, according to Placer.ai, is that these kinds of shopping plazas have been repositioning themselves as hubs for social activity, rather than just as transactional centers. Many now offer experiences such as “craft beer trucks” or “out-of-the-box restaurant concepts” not available to online-only shoppers, Placer.ai wrote in its report.

“The rebound of the outlet category in particular is encouraging as shoppers look for value-based retail options,” Lafontaine said. “The rebound of the mall sector, driven in particular by premium mall formats, signals to developers that the sector is still viable for growth. However, a strong tenant mix that includes entertainment, experiential and dining offerings, as well as relevant specialty retailers, is critical to courting today’s shoppers.”

