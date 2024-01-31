The Journey Church NYC Renews 9K-SF Office at 247 West 37th Street

Easter is two months away, but one New York church is already in the mood for some renewal.

The Journey Church NYC signed a 10-year renewal to keep its 8,643-square-foot general and executive offices on the third floor of 247 West 37th Street, landlord GFP Real Estate announced.

A spokesperson for GFP did not disclose the asking rent, but average asking rent for office space in the area was $55.23 in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to a Cushman & Wakefield report.

The Journey was founded in New York City in 2002 and had a nomadic existence in its early years, holding services in comedy clubs, church basements, off-Broadway theaters, public schools, hotel ballrooms and concert venues, according to its website. It eventually set down roots at the AMC Empire 25 movie theater at 234 West 42nd Street, where the Journey holds in-person services on Sundays.

The church signed on for office space in the 19-story 247 West 37th between Seventh and Eighth avenues in 2013. The office’s location provides easy access to the AMC theater five blocks away.

“They wanted to maintain their large footprint due to the close proximity to the theater where their weekly services are held,” Matthew Mandell, who arranged the deal in-house for GFP, said in a statement. “We are excited that The Journey Church NYC will call 247 West 37th Street home for the next 10 years and beyond.”

JLL (JLL)’s Gary Youm represented The Journey and declined to comment.

The 271,000-square-foot Garment District property is home to a number of nonprofit and fashion tenants, including home care and senior services agency the Jewish Association Serving the Aging, social justice and Jewish cultural organization The Workers Circle, and affordable housing developer The Settlement Housing Fund. Cocktail lounge and blues venue Stitch Bar & Blues is located in the building’s basement.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.