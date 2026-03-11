Doggy Day Care 2.0 to Open New Location In Seaport District

Who let the dogs out? Certainly not their day care provider!

Doggy Day Care 2.0, a tech-enabled babysitting, grooming, boarding and training facility for dogs, signed a 10-year, 1,835-square-foot lease at 25 Peck Slip in Lower Manhattan’s Seaport District, Commercial Observer has learned. Asking rent was $98 per square foot.

The retail space covers the entire ground floor of 25 Peck Slip, giving the dog day care company room for all of its services, which include daytime care, grooming, training and pickup and dropoff services, as well as overnight boarding, according to landlord broker Platinum Commercial.

Steven Evans, Emre Bozkurt and Eric Meyer from Platinum Commercial represented the landlord, Reda Holdings. The tenant was represented by Ariel Cohen and Alexandra Fitzgerald from the Ariel Cohen Team at Douglas Elliman. Cohen and Fitzgerald did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“25 Peck Slip is ideally located in the South Street Seaport, a neighborhood that continues to draw businesses like Doggy Day Care 2.0 that are looking to connect with both the area’s waterfront setting and its expanding residential community,” Platinum Commercial’s Evans said in a statement.

“As more retailers focus on serving the everyday needs of residents, we’re proud to have leased this property by leveraging our deep market insight in downtown Manhattan,” Evans added.

Doggy Day Care 2.0’s new space between Water and Front streets will be its flagship location in Manhattan. The business will be about three blocks away from the Tin Building, the entirety of which was recently leased to immersive art exhibitor the Balloon Museum.

An opening date for Doggy Day Care 2.0 is set for this spring.

