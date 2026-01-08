AI Voice Analysis Company Rilla Takes 57K SF at 25 Kent Avenue

Artificial intelligence company Rilla has signed a 10-year lease for 57,350 square feet at 25 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Cooper Weisman and Ryan Gessin from Newmark represented Rilla, while Craig Panzirer and Alex Radmin represented building owner Global Holdings Group in-house along with Jordan Gosin, Will Grover and Drew Wiley from Newmark.

The asking rent was $76 per square foot, according to The Real Deal, which was first to report the lease.

The lease marks a relocation for Rilla, which uses AI to enable salespeople to record sales conversations, then transcribe and analyze the conversations and provide feedback and actionable intelligence on the sales process, according to the company’s website.

“As our team continues to grow, we chose 25 Kent because it delivers a modern workplace experience that truly resonates with our brand values and how we build,” Sebastian Jimenez, CEO of Rilla, said in a statement. “With 57,000-plus square feet, and the cultural energy of waterfront Williamsburg, it immediately felt like home.”

Rilla will take the building’s entire eighth-floor penthouse, which includes almost 4,000 square feet of private outdoor space, according to Global Holdings. The company will be moving its 160 employees 2.5 miles south from 28-07 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City, Queens.

“We identified a truly unique full-floor penthouse opportunity with a private outdoor terrace within a fully amenitized building, an environment that aligns with the company’s culture and supports the continued growth of its next chapter,” Weisman said in a statement to Commercial Observer.

Rilla also lists an address at 95 Wall Street in Lower Manhattan. It is unclear what role the separate addresses play in the company’s operations.

The building, branded as 25 Kent, was developed by Heritage Equity Partners and Rubenstein Partners with a $100 million preferred equity investment from Global Holdings Group in 2018, and was the first new ground-up office building in Brooklyn in 40 years.

“Brooklyn has become one of the most dynamic and creative technology hubs in the country, and 25 Kent sits at the center of that transformation,” Panzirer, senior vice president and director of leasing at Global Holdings, which took over management of the building in April 2025, said in a statement. “Rilla’s commitment reflects the accelerating momentum we’re seeing from AI and innovation-driven companies who want a workspace that matches their ambition. Global Holdings’ investment in 25 Kent is delivering exactly that – an environment where the next generation of industry leaders can grow and thrive.”

This lease, the largest office lease signed in Williamsburg over the past year, brings new office lease signings in the building over that 12-month period to 110,585 square feet, according to Global Holdings. Portfolio-wide, the company has signed over 1.3 million square feet of office deals since the start of 2025, including 300,000 square feet at 99 Park Avenue, and a 495,753-square-foot lease extension at 120 Park Avenue with Bloomberg.

Current tenants at 25 Kent include cafe chain Pura Vida, technology company Queen One, AI firm Autonomous Technologies Group, skin care brand Glowbar and Five Iron Golf.

