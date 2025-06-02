New Tech Venture Queen One Signs 30K-SF Lease at 25 Kent Avenue

A technology company aiming to build an e-commerce platforms and which expects to employ 600 people over the next five years has signed a lease to open its headquarters at 25 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Queen One signed a 10-year lease for 29,718 square feet at the building owned by Global Holdings Management Group and Rubenstein Partners after getting access to Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits from Empire State Development Corporation. The landlord and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the deal Monday.

It’s unclear how many employees will initially occupy the offices for the newly launched tech company founded by Maricor Resente and Ryan Urban.

The asking rent was not disclosed, but the average asking rent for north Brooklyn in the first quarter of 2025 was $39.94 per square foot and as high as $57.97 per square foot for Class A buildings near the waterfront, according to a report from Cushman & Wakefield.

Queen One is expected to spend $10 million to start its company in Brooklyn, and secured $6 million in tax credits from the state, Hochul said.

“What we’re setting up to do here in Brooklyn is to build a foundation for vision and creation, right in the heart of a city that never stops creating,” Urban said in a statement. “We’re developing a vision center where innovation meets purpose, and our team will ship breakthrough technology. Monday through Thursday it will be a destination, hosting the best organizations and people in New York. Friday, Saturday and Sunday the space transforms into an ‘Imaginarium’ for adults with autism to have friends, enjoy life and break free.”

Scott Bogetti and William Demuth of Savills negotiated on behalf of Queen One in the deal while Craig Panzirer and Alexander Radmin represented Global Holdings in-house alongside Ryan Gessin, William Grover and Jordan Gosin of Newmark.

“This project brings hundreds of high-quality jobs and millions in research and development, reaffirming our commitment to making the Empire State a national leader in innovation, talent, and opportunity,” Hochul said in a statement.

Global Holdings has managed the eight-story building after it was completed in 2019, with Rubenstein handling much of the development.

Other tenants in the property between Wythe and Kent avenues and North 12th and North 13th streets include Pura Vida, which signed a lease for 4,089 square feet of retail in August 2024; and hair care brands Amika and Eva NYC, which shared 19,000 square feet as of June 2024.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.