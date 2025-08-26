Leases   ·   Office Leases

AI Firm Autonomous Technologies Group Signs 5K-SF Lease at 25 Kent

By August 26, 2025 2:26 pm
reprints
Global Holdings Chair Eyal Ofer and 25 Kent in Brooklyn.
Global Holdings Chair Eyal Ofer and 25 Kent in Brooklyn. PHOTOS: Courtesy Global Holdings; Ty Cole

An artificial intelligence firm is moving to 25 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Autonomous Technologies Group (ATG) signed a five-year lease for 5,384 square feet in one of the prebuilt spaces of the Global Holdings Management Group-owned development near the waterfront, according to the landlord.

SEE ALSO: Investment Bank Gordian Group Takes 6K SF at Midtown East’s Tower 56

Asking rent in the building is $73 per square foot, according to Global Holdings, founded by Eyal Ofer.

“Signing ATG for our premiere prebuilt space exemplifies Global Holdings’ commitment to creating flexible, move-in-ready workspaces that meet the needs of fast-growing tech and AI companies,” Craig Panzirer, the director of leasing at Global Holdings, said in a statement. “ATG’s lease underscores the demand for thoughtfully designed, move-in-ready spaces amongst high-growth innovators in technology.”

Ryan Gessin, Jordan Gosin, Will Grover and Drew Wiley of Newmark negotiated on behalf of both the tenant and the landlord in the deal.

Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Global Holdings has managed the operations of the eight-story building in the last year with Rubenstein Partners still owning a stake after handling much of the development.

Other tenants in the building include e-commerce-focused tech firm Queen One, which signed a lease for 29,718 square feet in June; South Florida-based café chain Pura Vida, which took 4,089 square feet in August 2024; and hair care brands Amika and Eva NYC, both owned by the Bansk Group, which signed a 19,000-square-foot lease in June 2024.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

25 Kent Avenue, Drew Wiley, Eyal Ofer, Jordan Gosin, Ryan Gessin, Will Grover, Autonomous Technologies Group, Global Holdings Management Group, Newmark, Rubenstein Partners
Colliers's Marcus Rayner (top) and Kyle Berlinsky (bottom), and 126 East 56th Street.
Office · Leases
New York City

Investment Bank Gordian Group Takes 6K SF at Midtown East’s Tower 56

By Isabelle Durso
Current Real Estate Advisors's Brandon Charnas and 116 East 16th Street.
Office · Leases
New York City

Web3 Firm Takes 6.5K SF in Gramercy Park

By Larry Getlen
Knickerbocker Realty Group's Jacques Wadler (top) and Vincent Lopez (bottom), and a Piece of Cake Moving & Storage truck.
Industrial · Leases
New York City

Piece of Cake Moving Leases Industrial Property in Astoria

By Larry Getlen