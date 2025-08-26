AI Firm Autonomous Technologies Group Signs 5K-SF Lease at 25 Kent

An artificial intelligence firm is moving to 25 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Autonomous Technologies Group (ATG) signed a five-year lease for 5,384 square feet in one of the prebuilt spaces of the Global Holdings Management Group-owned development near the waterfront, according to the landlord.

Asking rent in the building is $73 per square foot, according to Global Holdings, founded by Eyal Ofer.

“Signing ATG for our premiere prebuilt space exemplifies Global Holdings’ commitment to creating flexible, move-in-ready workspaces that meet the needs of fast-growing tech and AI companies,” Craig Panzirer, the director of leasing at Global Holdings, said in a statement. “ATG’s lease underscores the demand for thoughtfully designed, move-in-ready spaces amongst high-growth innovators in technology.”

Ryan Gessin, Jordan Gosin, Will Grover and Drew Wiley of Newmark negotiated on behalf of both the tenant and the landlord in the deal.

Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Global Holdings has managed the operations of the eight-story building in the last year with Rubenstein Partners still owning a stake after handling much of the development.

Other tenants in the building include e-commerce-focused tech firm Queen One, which signed a lease for 29,718 square feet in June; South Florida-based café chain Pura Vida, which took 4,089 square feet in August 2024; and hair care brands Amika and Eva NYC, both owned by the Bansk Group, which signed a 19,000-square-foot lease in June 2024.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.