Five Iron Golf Signs 16K-SF Lease at 25 Kent Avenue

Five Iron Golf keeps making par in its rapid-fire expansion across New York City.

The company that blends golf simulators with a sports bar signed a new 15,856-square-foot lease at Global Holdings Management Group’s 25 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, which will be its ninth location in the city.

SEE ALSO: Stark Office Suites Takes 17K SF at 717 Fifth Avenue

The New York Post was first to report the lease.

Asking rent for the ground-floor space was not disclosed, but the average retail rent along the nearby corridor of Bedford Avenue from North Eighth to North 12th streets was $245 per square foot in the first half of 2025, according to a report from the Real Estate Board of New York.

“We’ve had our sights set on Brooklyn for a long time,” Jared Solomon, co-founder and CEO of Five Iron Golf, said in a statement. “It’s a community known for creativity, authenticity and energy — all values that have defined Five Iron since day one. 25 Kent Avenue gives us the perfect platform to deliver an elevated experience that blends sport, fitness, art and social connection in one amazing space.”

Anthony Dattoma of CBRE handled negotiations for Five Iron Golf, while Ben Birnbaum, Neal Ohm, Andrew Taub and Caleb Petersen of Newmark represented Global Holdings in the transaction.

CBRE and Newmark did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In July, Five Iron Golf signed a 4,000-square-foot lease in the penthouse of the Central Plaza Building at 18 East 41st Street, which is owned by Aby Rosen and Michael Fuchs’s RFR Holding, as Commercial Observer reported at the time.

Other recent deals at 25 Kent include skin care brand Glowbar signing a 2,286-square-foot lease last week, AI firm Autonomous Technologies Group signing a lease for 5,384 square feet in August, and e-commerce technology platform Queen One signing for 29,718 square feet in June.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.