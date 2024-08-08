South Florida café chain Pura Vida will bring its açaí-centric menu to Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Pura Vida signed a 10-year lease for 4,089 square feet at 25 Kent to open its first Brooklyn outpost at the base of the office building, landlord Rubenstein Partners announced.

A spokesperson for Rubenstein did not disclose the asking rent, but average asking retail rents two blocks away on Bedford Avenue are $170 per square foot, according to the Real Estate Board of New York’s most recent Brooklyn report.

Miami couple Omer and Jennifer Horev launched Pura Vida in 2012, and quickly expanded to more than 20 locations across the Sunshine State, as Commercial Observer previously reported. Its menu is heavy on smoothies and açaí bowls, plus healthy sandwiches, wraps and various all-day breakfast options.

The chain made its New York debut at 1151 Broadway last month and plans to open nine more around the Big Apple. It has now set its sights on Brooklyn. Omer Horev said in a statement he’s looking forward to bringing the café’s “wellness-minded” lifestyle brand to a new community.

Williamsburg is the “SoHo of Brooklyn,” Horev said. “We identified Williamsburg as a natural second market for Pura Vida’s New York expansion. Pura Vida will serve as the third place for people to connect, disconnect, create, get inspired, and be surrounded with like-minded individuals.”

A spokesperson for Newmark (NMRK), which brokered both sides of the deal, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Joseph Zuber, regional director at Rubenstein, said in a statement that Pura Vida will balance out the mix of tenants at 25 Kent, “further expanding upon the creative ecosystem and innovative tenant base.”

Rubenstein and Heritage Equity Partners completed the 511,000-square-foot 25 Kent in 2020, with Heritage leaving the joint venture. It serves as the headquarters of streetwear brand KITH and is also home to Amazon Music, artificial intelligence platform Altana and hair care brands Amika and Eva NYC.

