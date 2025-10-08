Skin Care Brand Glowbar Signs 2K-SF Lease at 25 Kent Avenue

Skin care brand Glowbar is opening another studio in Williamsburg, Brooklyn after securing a new lease at 25 Kent Avenue.

The company signed a 2,286-square-foot lease for a facility that will have eight treatment rooms in the Global Holdings Management Group-owned development, according to Glowbar. This marks the brand’s fourth studio in Brooklyn, and its 23rd nationally.

The company did not reveal the length of the lease or the asking rent for the space. The average asking rent for retail on the nearby corridor of Bedford Avenue from North Eighth to North 12th streets was $245 per square foot in the first half of 2025, according to a report from the Real Estate Board of New York.

“This new studio will triple our capacity in Williamsburg, allowing us to meet more consumers along their skin care journey,” Adam Farber, director of development and strategy at Glowbar, said in a statement.

Neal Ohm of Newmark and Navin Bhutani and Rachel Athans of ManagRE negotiated on behalf of the tenant, while Newmark’s Ben Birnbaum, Andrew Taub and Caleb Petersen represented Global Holdings in the deal.

Newmark and ManagRE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other recent deals in the building, which was developed in a joint venture with Rubenstein Partners and sits on Kent Avenue between North 12th and North 13th streets, include AI firm Autonomous Technologies Group, which signed a lease for 5,384 square feet in August, and e-commerce technology platform Queen One, which signed for 29,718 square feet in June.

