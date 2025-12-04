Anheuser-Busch InBev Orders Another Round at 119 West 24th Street

Anheuser-Busch InBev can crack open a cold one after renewing the lease for its office in Chelsea.

The parent company of Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona and about 500 other beer brands signed a deal to stay in the 87,528 square feet it occupies at Kaufman Organization’s 119 West 24th Street, where it has been since 2015, according to a report from CBRE.

SEE ALSO: Coworking Firm Resident Company Club Takes 13K SF at 113 University Place

The Belgium-based brewery originally signed an 11-year deal for 83,686 square feet for the seventh to the 12th floors of the building, Commercial Observer reported at the time. It’s unclear how long the renewal is for or what the asking rent is this time around.

The average office asking rent for Midtown South was $85.06 per square foot in November, according to the CBRE report.

The Kaufman Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and the names of brokers are currently unknown.

Some of the amenities Anhauser-Busch secured when it moved in included a public event area on the ground floor, rooftop access and a private entrance. It was the company’s first New York City office as its executives sought to bring its marketing team closer to similar firms and the sports leagues that it partners with, CO reported.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.