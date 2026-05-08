Law Firm Gallet Dreyer & Berkey Inks 14K SF at BGO’s 685 Third Avenue

Law firm Gallet Dreyer & Berkey has landed on the 28th floor of 685 Third Avenue in Midtown East.

The full-floor, 12-year lease spans 14,000 square feet inside the 31-story office tower, located at the corner of East 44th Street and Third Avenue, just east of Grand Central Terminal. The landlord is global real estate asset manager BGO.

A team of CBRE brokers — Paul Amrich, Neil King, Meghan Allen, Anthony Manginelli and Brooke Dewing — make up the building’s leasing team. The asking rent was not disclosed, but the average office asking rent in Midtown was $84.77 per square foot in April, according to CBRE.

Gallet Dreyer & Berkey was represented by Cushman & Wakefield’s Garett Varricchio and Mark Weiss, with support from Michael Montesi of C&W’s Strategic Advisory Group.

“Gallet Dreyer & Berkey’s continued commitment to New York City reflects both the firm’s enduring roots and its ambitious future,” Varricchio said in a statement. “Securing a full floor with BGO for the next 12 years reinforces their belief in Midtown and Third Avenue as one of Manhattan’s most vibrant business corridors.”

Legal sector office leasing increased 9 percent nationwide in the fourth quarter of 2025, up to 4.3 million square feet, according to a recent report by C&W.

BGO secured another large lease deal at 685 Third Avenue on Thursday from Council Advisors. The consulting firm signed a 10-year extension on its 17,685-square-foot offices.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.