Leases   ·   Office Leases

Law Firm Gallet Dreyer & Berkey Inks 14K SF at BGO’s 685 Third Avenue

By May 8, 2026 2:48 pm
reprints
Mark Weiss (top) and Garett Varricchio of Cushman & Wakefield and 685 Third Avenue.
Mark Weiss (top) and Garett Varricchio of Cushman & Wakefield and 685 Third Avenue. PHOTOS: Courtesy Cushman & Wakefield

Law firm Gallet Dreyer & Berkey has landed on the 28th floor of 685 Third Avenue in Midtown East.

The full-floor, 12-year lease spans 14,000 square feet inside the 31-story office tower, located at the corner of East 44th Street and Third Avenue, just east of Grand Central Terminal. The landlord is global real estate asset manager BGO.

SEE ALSO: Consulting Firm Council Advisors Renews 18K SF at BGO’s 685 Third Avenue

A team of CBRE brokers — Paul Amrich, Neil King, Meghan Allen, Anthony Manginelli and Brooke Dewing  make up the building’s leasing team. The asking rent was not disclosed, but the average office asking rent in Midtown was $84.77 per square foot in April, according to CBRE.

Gallet Dreyer & Berkey was represented by Cushman & Wakefield’s Garett Varricchio and Mark Weiss, with support from Michael Montesi of C&W’s Strategic Advisory Group. 

“Gallet Dreyer & Berkey’s continued commitment to New York City reflects both the firm’s enduring roots and its ambitious future,” Varricchio said in a statement. “Securing a full floor with BGO for the next 12 years reinforces their belief in Midtown and Third Avenue as one of Manhattan’s most vibrant business corridors.”

Legal sector office leasing increased 9 percent nationwide in the fourth quarter of 2025, up to 4.3 million square feet, according to a recent report by C&W.

BGO secured another large lease deal at 685 Third Avenue on Thursday from Council Advisors. The consulting firm signed a 10-year extension on its 17,685-square-foot offices. 

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.

685 Third Avenue, Anthony Manginelli, Brooke Dewing, Garett Varricchio, Mark Weiss, Meghan Allen, Michael Montesi, Neil King, Paul Amrich, BGO, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, Gallet Dreyer & Berkey
CBRE's Paul Amrich (top) and Neil King and 685 Third Avenue.
Office · Leases
New York City

Consulting Firm Council Advisors Renews 18K SF at BGO’s 685 Third Avenue

By Mark Hallum
Josh Lebowitz of Lee & Associates NYC and 15 East 23rd Street.
Retail · Leases
New York City

Vietnamese Eatery Bun Mee Leases First East Coast Location at 115 East 23rd Street

By Emily Davis
Elliot Zelinger and 370 Lexington Avenue.
Office · Leases
New York City

Kuhn Law Group Among Four New Office Tenants at 370 Lexington Avenue

By Mark Hallum