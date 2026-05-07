Bun Mee, a fast-casual Vietnamese concept, is bringing its bánh mì sandwiches to the Big Apple.

The San Francisco-based eatery has signed a lease at 115 East 23rd Street in Midtown South, establishing its first East Coast location, Commercial Observer has learned. The 10-year deal with landlords First Premier Properties spans approximately 2,200 square feet across the ground floor and lower level of the property. Asking rent was $130 per square foot.

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Lee & Associates NYC’s Josh Lebowitz represented the tenant, while First Premier Properties was represented in-house by David Dynak.

“This is a meaningful step for Bun Mee as they expand beyond California for the first time,” Lebowitz said in a statement. “Having been on the operator side, I understand how complex that first cross-country expansion can be.”

The Bun Mee brand is best known for its modern take on bánh mì sandwiches. It has grown to five locations in San Francisco, including two at the city’s airport. The doors at its newest home on East 23rd Street are expected to open in September of this year.

“Bun Mee has built a strong, growing brand in San Francisco, and they’re entering this next phase thoughtfully,” Lebowitz added. “Our role was to help simplify the process and identify a location that sets them up for success. This space offers the visibility, foot traffic and neighborhood fit needed to translate that momentum into a strong New York debut.”

Bun Mee’s new location between Park and Lexington avenues was previously occupied by Kung Fu Tea. The large bubble tea franchise has closed several Manhattan locations in recent months.

First Premier Properties did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.